JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Thirty years ago today: The Microwave wins it for the Pistons 🏀
Yesterday at 7:17 PM
Yesterday at 7:17 PM
B2B Bad Boys
cheaters , even though i had them both years.
Time sure flies.
"The Microwave," one of basketball's greatest nicknames.
Vinnie Johnson could heat up in a hurry.
Wore #15 throughout his career to honor his boyhood idol, Earl Monroe, who also boasted a classic nickname (The Pearl).
