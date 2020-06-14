Thirty years ago today: The Microwave wins it for the Pistons 🏀

"The Microwave," one of basketball's greatest nicknames.

Vinnie Johnson could heat up in a hurry.

Wore #15 throughout his career to honor his boyhood idol, Earl Monroe, who also boasted a classic nickname (The Pearl).


