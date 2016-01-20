This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

EOG Dedicated
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

Rose and Cutler share the same intrinsic qualities Javy. Both are gigantic losers and will never win anything for their teams because of it.
 
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

I'd rather have losers with talent than losers with no talent like Teddy Bridgewater. Stop stalking me.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

What makes a boxing referee better than a lawyer?
The referee doesn't get paid for making the fight last longer.

Still early keep your head up. Power could go out
 
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

Some quality mod work you got going on, John.

Every thread derailed by a cock gobbling doofus that posts irrelevant memes over and over again that 2nd graders wouldn't find witty.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

Hoiberg belongs in college ball. Javy, how many cock gobblers would you say you've identified at EOG.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

I'm sorry Javy but these gifs are pretty great. I'm a 2p2 guy so Im fond of gifs. You gotta fight fire with fire here man.

Not sure what youre worried about the guy is a vikings fan which means you got twins vs. Cubs, hawks vs wild, wolves vs bulls!

What are you doing askin for a mod? We got people getting their wives called whorls and their kids being threatened you think some gifs are goin to cause a mod to step in? Lmao


What's the difference between a jellyfish and a lawyer?

One is a spineless, poisonous blob. The other is a form of sea life.
 
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

I wouldn't have a problem with chloe saying something about someone's whore of a mother... but all he does is spam 3rd grade memes.

Well, around half of the time, he poops his pants and the nurse forgets to change it and he posts a broken meme because he messes up the link somehow.

How a grown man can't post a link without drooling on the keyboard and botching it is beyond me, but it happens around 40% of the time. :LMAO
 
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

^ see, that's a gif, but you posted it as a picture.

It's okay... it takes a 75 IQ to figure out posting images and shit on this website... I would guess you're a bit below the cut line. Hang in there, Forrest.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

Javy, i've found tens of thousands of Jay Cutler ammo and you have only this one...at least get creative, son. I'm getting bored with you
 
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

choslamshe said:
Javy, i've found tens of thousands of Jay Cutler ammo and you have only this one...at least get creative, son. I'm getting bored with you
Click to expand...
I think Teddy's performance in his lone playoff game is ammo enough. 0 TD passes and 1 big fat L. When the coach let him throw the ball further than 2 yards down field, he was pretty abysmal. FRANCHISE QB.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

JavyBaez9 said:
Rose: 7-8
Rest of team: 4-20

Rose and the rest of the Bulls can not play well at the same time. Hoiberg is not an NBA caliber coach.
Click to expand...
He most definitely is not. But the organization and players deserve this. They are the ones who couldn't wait to get rid of one of the better coaches in the league.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

I'm not sure how much value Rose has in the market, but they should at least test the waters. The talks of trading Gasol are idiotic.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

FairWarning said:
Gasol is a FA after the season and already said he's gone.
Click to expand...
He said he'll opt out, which of course he should, but I haven't heard he'll not re-sign there, but maybe you have heard otherwise. But really I was talking about this year, and if the Bulls are "sellers" when it comes to guys like Gasol, that is a very sad state of affairs concerning Chicago BB.
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

2W2P2S said:
He said he'll opt out, which of course he should, but I haven't heard he'll not re-sign there, but maybe you have heard otherwise. But really I was talking about this year, and if the Bulls are "sellers" when it comes to guys like Gasol, that is a very sad state of affairs concerning Chicago BB.
Click to expand...
Bulls are in the dreaded middling zone. They can't get in the lottery, yet they are not good enough to win it all. They could try to resign him but how long do you commit to him?
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

FairWarning said:
Bulls are in the dreaded middling zone. They can't get in the lottery, yet they are not good enough to win it all. They could try to resign him but how long do you commit to him?
Click to expand...
He has a short list of teams he'll play for, so that's a good sign they may be able to re-sign him. With that said, I wouldn't offer more than 3 years and you're probably paying for 2 more years of production. I really think they are only a "pass first" PG away from being a very good team. Unless Hoiberg really is that bad.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

2W2P2S said:
He has a short list of teams he'll play for, so that's a good sign they may be able to re-sign him. With that said, I wouldn't offer more than 3 years and you're probably paying for 2 more years of production. I really think they are only a "pass first" PG away from being a very good team. Unless Hoiberg really is that bad.
Click to expand...
According to the expert on all things, he is.
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: This Bulls team is an unfixable mess

2W2P2S said:
He has a short list of teams he'll play for, so that's a good sign they may be able to re-sign him. With that said, I wouldn't offer more than 3 years and you're probably paying for 2 more years of production. I really think they are only a "pass first" PG away from being a very good team. Unless Hoiberg really is that bad.
Click to expand...
And no one can make that determination on Hoiberg until he gets his players.
 
