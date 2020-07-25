This guy was about to win $250,000, and then this happened

I can confirm JMac is legit and he really lost the opportunity to win 250K on that home run. JMac's a good dude who I've known for quite a bit and owns DFI. A daily fantasy site content site. He's def one of the whales in the space risking well over 10K on most nights and well respected all around in the DFS space.



I'm sure the loss bothered him, but when you play DFS at that level you can become numb than to nights like that. Tilting L for him though as that result was only way he loses. He does well enough though ,he'll be alright lol.