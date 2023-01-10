This is a bona fide American hero

EOG Dedicated

Hero Customer Who Shot Armed Robber At Houston Taco Joint Ordered To Face Grand Jury By Soros-Funded DA | ZeroHedge

Let's pray it doesn't happen, but I absolutely will donate to his defense fund if/when any grand jury decides to put this hero on trial.

TYVM Morgan William!!!
If this loser got away he was only gonna do it again. And again. And again. And..................

I can't condone this. But I also can't condemn it

To quote Chick Hearn: No harm - no foul
 
Turns out, the mask man was carrying only a plastic gun.

The cool customer shot the robber nine times.
 
I had the following incident in downtown Detroit just this past Saturday night:

The wife and myself were out at a restaurant in Detroit (Woodward area near Campus Martius), used valet parking. Had a wonderful dinner, etc.

Afterwards, back at the valet station, we are waiting for our car.

A black man (6' 2" about 270 lbs) comes up to us wanting to know if we wanted to buy any fragrances, and he has a small bottle in his hands to show us.

I kindly said no.

After I said no, he goes into this abusive verbal assault on us, asserting we are not buying from his because his is a black man and that we are white suburban racists.

By that point, my emotions are running high, and i'm like we support Detroit and the businesses here, etc.

He goes on the racist bit again, he is screaming at us, even saying try calling the police, they aren't going to help you, and after that, go to SW Detroit and see how long you last there!

All the while, the (white) valet guy is just standing there doing nothing. he even appeared to know this guy.

After a couple of minutes of escalation of engaging with this guy, both my wife and myself blood is boiling over, I started to thing what if this guy pulls out a gun, which i'm thinking there's probably a 25% chance of that.

At this point our car is waiting for us, and I grabbed my wife by the arm and said we have to leave now and got the heck out of there.

We called the manager of the restaurant and bitched them out, etc.

Never in my life was I in that kind of position where I didn't know if a gun was going to be pulled out on us. Most of the time, you get approached by these panhandlers tell them no, then they move on. This individual certainly had a vendetta against white suburban people.

My wife said if she had a CPL she would have popped him right then and there as one could say this guy was about to become violent. He was definably violent in his speech.

Best thing that we did was just walk away.

My blood still boils just thinking about the incident! Maybe a good shoot of pepper spray in this guys face would have done the trick!!!!
 
Black people like that are why the white flight in Detroit happened. Some whites have trickled back into Detroit but it isn't going to ever return to its' former glory.

Yelling that you're a racist probably gets the cheese from a lot of his white victims.
 
It wasn't unique to Detroit but it was one of the most glaring examples of white flight from various American cities.

Apparently the Houston hero is going to face a grand jury.
 
Bowling obviously targeted because he looked like an easy yuppie mark. You have to "get hard" if you go to Detroit Basketball. Or don't go at all. Fuck Detroit.
 
Woodrow Wilson said:
It wasn't unique to Detroit but it was one of the most glaring examples of white flight from various American cities.

Apparently the Houston hero is going to face a grand jury.
The extra kill shot is the problem. I'd have to vote guilty if I was on the jury. Looks like it was to the head.
 
Woodrow Wilson said:
Black people like that are why the white flight in Detroit happened. Some whites have trickled back into Detroit but it isn't going to ever return to its' former glory.

Yelling that you're a racist probably gets the cheese from a lot of his white victims.
It was happening in Detroit through the 1960s, then came the riot in 1967 that flushed out the rest of the white population. It didn't help any in the 1970s when you had the mayor, Coleman Young saying "I issue a warning to all those pushers, to all rip-off artists, to all muggers: It’s time to leave Detroit; hit Eight Mile Road! And I don’t give a damn if they are black or white, or if they wear Superfly suits or blue uniforms with silver badges. Hit the road."

For those who don't know, Eight Mile Road is the north border of Detroit with the south border of the suburbs (Oakland country vs Wayne County)
 
I love the fact he was headed out but returned to finish his beverage, then waved bye to the staff. LOL.

the latest i heard is that he has talked to the cops(through his attorney) and that they have not and will not file charges against him. The grand jury thing could change that but it sounds like he will walk away a hero.
 
Dell Dude said:
The extra kill shot is the problem. I'd have to vote guilty if I was on the jury. Looks like it was to the head.
The first 8 shots killed him, the last one did not kill the guy and is irrelevant, you see cop shootings all the time where multiple officers empty their guns. Besides, he's not a pro, cant hold him to a perfect standard of use of deadly force.
 
Woodrow Wilson said:
Black people like that are why the white flight in Detroit happened. Some whites have trickled back into Detroit but it isn't going to ever return to its' former glory.

Yelling that you're a racist probably gets the cheese from a lot of his white victims.
Exactly, it's a myth that somehow the loss of industry and jobs caused these large urban cities to decline. that had nothing to do with it, it was the loss of white people that did it, detroit was a city of good, hard working, basically honest people who took pride in their community and neighborhoods. Those people either left or died off, the replacement citizens were the opposite.

A city of mostly good people will be a fine place to live, a city with mostly bad people will be a horrible place to live.
 
Wow! i could watch this video a hundred times it has so many moving parts.

Railbird is right that the shooters Buddy is very chill.

The guy eating by himself in the upper right against the wall is in the line of fire and he doesn't move a muscle during the shooting. Amazing!
 
Dell is right that the last shot in the eyes of the law could be a problem but as Merlin brought up you could argue he was already dead.
You have to be in fear of your safety/life to defend yourself. the last shot he has already picked up the bad guys weapon then shoots the guy.
 
i know Texas has strict gambling laws. Are those poker machines in there? The kind where you win prizes or tokens instead of money?
 
Rockfish said:
Dell is right that the last shot in the eyes of the law could be a problem but as Merlin brought up you could argue he was already dead.
You have to be in fear of your safety/life to defend yourself. the last shot he has already picked up the bad guys weapon then shoots the guy.
This could Slippery Pete into a Charles Bronson Death Wish sequel where deadly force is lowered too far. If that was an active mass shooter, ok. But once threat removed, can't keep shooting.

 
mr merlin said:
I love the fact he was headed out but returned to finish his beverage, then waved bye to the staff. LOL.

the latest i heard is that he has talked to the cops(through his attorney) and that they have not and will not file charges against him. The grand jury thing could change that but it sounds like he will walk away a hero.
Zerohedge updated their story this morning with adding that the DA has ordered the shooter to report to a grand jury.
 
Rockfish said:
i know Texas has strict gambling laws. Are those poker machines in there? The kind where you win prizes or tokens instead of money?
I noticed those machines too. That part of Houston might be operating via JK"s anything goes rules. I really hope the shooter avoids prison time. I would vote to not indict and also not guilty. Hes a Tex Mex Clint Eastwood.
 
Defense only has to put enough reasonable doubt whether mobile was dead before the last kill shot. Not a legal expert but I remember a similar case. Can't commit murder when the motherfucker already dead. If for instance the mobile was clearly alive, not a threat and giving up, that is murder. Not sure what degree. Probably 2nd.
 
Woodrow Wilson said:
Zerohedge updated their story this morning with adding that the DA has ordered the shooter to report to a grand jury.
I dont think he can or should do that, you cant be forced to give testimony to a jury that might indict you. unless they grant him immunity.
 
