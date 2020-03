Dell Dude said: Yeah, Alex's conspiracy theory act has expired. Fuck him and Jim Bakker. Click to expand...

What are you talking about? It's not a conspiracy, I think he really found the cure, I'm gonna buy me some of that toothpaste and cream, this way I don't have to worry about the virus. BTW, you know who started the virus don't you? The Clintons of course, this is their way of getting back at everyone for not electing her president, don't you see how it's all coming together, the Clintons are trying to end the world, but Seth Rich found out what they were planning so they had him killed, luckily for us we have Donald Trump and Alex Jones leading the way, so we have nothing to worry about. Well, maybe you should worry, but once I use Alex's secret toothpaste I'll be all set