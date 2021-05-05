Menu
Home
Forums
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Politics and Government
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
This is what Dementia looks like
Thread starter
ZzyzxRoad
Start date
Today at 4:12 PM
ZzyzxRoad
EOG Dedicated
Today at 4:12 PM
#1
Today at 4:12 PM
#1
ZzyzxRoad
EOG Dedicated
Today at 4:13 PM
#2
Today at 4:13 PM
#2
ZzyzxRoad
EOG Dedicated
59 minutes ago
#3
59 minutes ago
#3
"But, Orange Man was bad! We're on the right side of History!"
FairWarning
Bells Beer Connoisseur
43 minutes ago
#4
43 minutes ago
#4
Check back in a year with "Joltin' Joe". I must be too close to the situation as that wasn't bad if it weren't the POTUS.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Politics and Government
Top