this is what the enemy looks like

Juneteenth is an opportunity to reflect and growJUNE 18, 2021 KIRK SCHULZ
Dear Colleagues:
June 19, 2021, marks the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, an African American celebration that commemorates the news of emancipation finally reaching those people enslaved in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865—almost two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. On this day, 250,000 enslaved people learned of their freedom.
While Juneteenth stands as a celebration of freedom, it is also a time that honors the strength, spirit, and lives of those men, women, and children who lived under the system of slavery in the United States. Despite delayed freedom, they laid firm claim to their rights of citizenship by creating and elevating a collective memory that affirmed the … » More …