This man doesn't care what anybody thinks and that's why OVER will hit between Bayern and Barcelona

Bayern manager Flick will go for it all tonight. There will be no holding back, no fear, no patience, no messing around. Go up 1-0, it might be 2-0 in a blink of an eye, go down 1-0 and tactics simply wont change. They are relentless with their powering speed and precision. Their teenage left back Alphonso Davies is one of the fastest players in all of Germany and all of soccer. Technically, he can do whatever he wants on the pitch because he has the speed to get back after venturing forward. The trouble is he is going up against one of the best soccer players the world has ever seen and quite simply seems to be on a mission.

There is so much back and forth jabs and history between these two teams that nothing less than a classic is expected.

Over 3, 3.5 -121 locked in for a nice amount!

 
Barca hasn't played terribly well since getting back in action, but this is still a club that is not going to consider it acceptable to get no trophies this season. I love the price on them, taking them +0.5 and can see this going to penalties.
 
Very possible. A lot of drama leading up to this match. There is too much speed on Bayern but there will be chances for Barca. That's just the way Bayern plays but I am hopeful for an entertaining match. It can end 4 to 1 for either side really.
 
