Thoughts from an Eagle fan....

What the hell happened in the fourth quarter?



Hurts gets replaced with the Eagles trailing by three and the fate of the NY Giants in the palm of your hand...As a fan you expect your hometown team to be aggressive and try to win a game...You just don’t replace your healthy first string QB with some third stringer who hasn’t taken a snap all year...it was not fair to your teammates or the Giants...would love to hear the Eagle coach explain what happened....



By the way, if the Cowboys would have beaten the Giants, then MAYBE I would have accepted what happened....hahahaha, I told you I was an Eagle fan....