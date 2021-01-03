Thoughts from an Eagle fan....

Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
What the hell happened in the fourth quarter?

Hurts gets replaced with the Eagles trailing by three and the fate of the NY Giants in the palm of your hand...As a fan you expect your hometown team to be aggressive and try to win a game...You just don’t replace your healthy first string QB with some third stringer who hasn’t taken a snap all year...it was not fair to your teammates or the Giants...would love to hear the Eagle coach explain what happened....

By the way, if the Cowboys would have beaten the Giants, then MAYBE I would have accepted what happened....hahahaha, I told you I was an Eagle fan....
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
That was bad for the NFL and competitive football.

It was hard to watch and then listen to Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth talk about the situation.

Maybe the NFL should consider giving up Sunday Night Football in Week 17.

After all, the league dumped Monday Night Football in Week 17 beginning in 2002.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
First Pederson goes for it on fourth and goal from the four instead of tying it, then he brings in a guy off the fucking street to be his QB in the fourth quarter, made zero sense, why not see if Hurts could have led the team to a win, he's looking like your QB going forward. let's see what he's got
 
WildBill

WildBill

I told you guys the Eagles were in 2021 preseason mode. He did exactly as I would have expected. No doubt Bird nation is not going to be pleased, you never give a rival the division like that
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
kane said:
First Pederson goes for it on fourth and goal from the four instead of tying it, then he brings in a guy off the fucking street to be his QB in the fourth quarter, made zero sense, why not see if Hurts could have led the team to a win, he's looking like your QB going forward. let's see what he's got
If the Eagles were still in the race, you would have seen the field goal....and not for nothing but Hurts had an open receiver on that fourth down call....
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Viejo Dinosaur said:
If the Eagles were still in the race, you would have seen the field goal....and not for nothing but Hurts had an open receiver on that fourth down call....
Open receiver or not, on the four yard line tie the game, but okay he was aggressive and it didn't work, there's no reason why he brought someone off the street to QB the fourth quarter, that kid has no business being on a football field, it's as if Pederson gave up and wanted to lose, why wouldn't you want to see what Hurts could do in that spot? But hey, a loss gives them a higher draft pick, so why not lay down in the fourth quarter
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
One more thing

I DO NOT WANT TO HEAR FROM ANYONE WHO HAD WTF -6.5 CRYING ABOUT A "BAD BEAT"

If you are a DUMB ASS and take a bad line - you got exactly what you deserved. WTF was -6 all the way up until about 8:30A (CA Time) today. if you chose to take -6.5 when you easily coulda (and shoulda) gotten -6, or less - STFU!

These are no doubt the same morons who had Seattle -6.5 over the Eagles on the MNF game that Seattle won 23-17...when there were plenty of -5.5/6 way before that
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
WildBill said:
He's kinda still in the league but not really. All these teams just signing him praying he never sees the field.
Right - but at least he is in the league and could find his way on to a field. As a Broncos' fan he is far better than whoever that was we threw out there against the Saints
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
winkyduck said:
Right - but at least he is in the league and could find his way on to a field. As a Broncos' fan he is far better than whoever that was we threw out there against the Saints
Yeah what a joke the NFL was for saying he couldn't play that game. Supposedly he was over 10 feet away and wasn't even in the meeting the entire time but no matter the NFL wanted to send a message. In honesty yeah BB would have been better than Hinton, but not by much. That game was a loss almost any way they played it.
 
richsox24

richsox24

EOG Master
The nfl should come down on philly for throwing the game. There's no possible way pederson thought suddfield was their qb of the future. They clearly threw the game to get a better draft pick and with legal sports betting expanding nationwide, this is a horrible look on the league.

Happened in baseball with the shoeless joe scandal and they were banned from baseball for life.

At a minimum if I were goodell, I'd take away the #6 pick in the upcoming draft from the eagles and give it to the giants.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
richsox24 said:
The nfl should come down on philly for throwing the game. There's no possible way pederson thought suddfield was their qb of the future. They clearly threw the game to get a better draft pick and with legal sports betting expanding nationwide, this is a horrible look on the league.

Happened in baseball with the shoeless joe scandal and they were banned from baseball for life.

At a minimum if I were goodell, I'd take away the #6 pick in the upcoming draft from the eagles and give it to the giants.
I think they should fine them, but you can't take away the #6 when a lot of teams didn't exactly play their best this week.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Having said all this................

..........when you only win 6 of 16 games...................you have no one but yourself to blame for not making the playoffs.
 
