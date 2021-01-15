Three keys to winning games in the NBA

According to Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, teams must win 1) the free-throw battle, 2) the rebounding battle and 3) the turnover battle.



The Bulls dropped to 4-8 this season after blowing a 22-point third-quarter lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder to lose in overtime, 127-125.



It would also help Donovan's cause if his three best players (Zach Lavine, Lauri Markkanen and Coby White) would play defense.