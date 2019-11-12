Time for the '72 Miami Dolphins to pop the champagne

blueline said: always thought that was a bad look for them Click to expand...

I can understand why fans of other teams feel as you do, but that team was able to achieve something no other team had done before or since, they didn't break a record, they achieved something that had never been done. It's not like a QB who breaks the record for most passing yards not wanting another guy to break his record, records were meant to be broken, but the '72 Dolphins didn't break a record, they did something that can't be broken. It's like the first guy who scaled Everest, you just know he didn't want anyone else to do it after him, he wanted to be the only guy to ever accomplish that amazing feat, it's the same with the '72 team, they were the first team to accomplish something that hadn't been done before, and it's something they take a lot of pride in, and rightfully so, they want to be remembered as the only team to "scale Everest".