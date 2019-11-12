Time for the '72 Miami Dolphins to pop the champagne

The '72 Dolphins remain as the only team in NFL history to go through a regular and postseason undefeated
 
blueline said:
always thought that was a bad look for them
I can understand why fans of other teams feel as you do, but that team was able to achieve something no other team had done before or since, they didn't break a record, they achieved something that had never been done. It's not like a QB who breaks the record for most passing yards not wanting another guy to break his record, records were meant to be broken, but the '72 Dolphins didn't break a record, they did something that can't be broken. It's like the first guy who scaled Everest, you just know he didn't want anyone else to do it after him, he wanted to be the only guy to ever accomplish that amazing feat, it's the same with the '72 team, they were the first team to accomplish something that hadn't been done before, and it's something they take a lot of pride in, and rightfully so, they want to be remembered as the only team to "scale Everest".
 
14 game season back then. The playoffs had less games too. The playoffs now get a better winner.. or a healthier winner. The other side is the games in 72' meant more
 
blueline said:
Edmund Hillary didnt help others after he was the first to reach the top of Everest?.....agree to disagree ....72 dolphins just look like a bunch of bitter old guys
I was using scaling Everest more as a metaphor to illustrate my point that the '72 team didn't break a record that they don't want another team to break, they were the first team to accomplish something that they don't want another team to duplicate. They are the only team to do something, and they want to remain as the only team to ever do it, but like I said before, I can understand why fans of other teams feel as you do
 
Probably will all be dead when someone finally does it. Teams are smarter now, they don't care about a loss or two. Remember how the Colts stopped trying when they had a shot? I bet others will do the same. So if parity and the cap don't prevent it, modern strategy will.
 
I know fans in the 305 A/C will disagree but if we are ranking "All-Time Best" teams ever the '72 Dolphins almost certainly don't make the Top 5 and might not even make the Top 10

I'll take some of the Montana/Young 49ers teams over them as well as the '85 Bears, '98 Broncos (I am biased being a long time fan but that team with Elway as better - by a lot) and more

But the game is played different now than it was then so the comparison is not fair, too

Most '72 Dolphins would need help getting the Champagne open today
 
I believe the SOS for that Miami team was abhorrent. I was alive but way too young to be handicapping games but I have heard their schedule was painfully easy. But one word of advice: win with class....and don't be a pompous ass.
 
winkyduck said:
I know fans in the 305 A/C will disagree but if we are ranking "All-Time Best" teams ever the '72 Dolphins almost certainly don't make the Top 5 and might not even make the Top 10

I'll take some of the Montana/Young 49ers teams over them as well as the '85 Bears, '98 Broncos (I am biased being a long time fan but that team with Elway as better - by a lot) and more

But the game is played different now than it was then so the comparison is not fair, too

Most '72 Dolphins would need help getting the Champagne open today
I don't know where the '72 team ranks among the great teams of all time, I do know they're the only team to win all their games in a season, and that's good enough for me
 
Valuist said:
I believe the SOS for that Miami team was abhorrent. I was alive but way too young to be handicapping games but I have heard their schedule was painfully easy. But one word of advice: win with class....and don't be a pompous ass.
It isn't like college where teams can make their own schedules, the '72 team played whoever their opponent was that particular week, and through the course of history I'm sure there have been a lot of teams with weak schedules, but none of those teams won every game
 
Like Fezzik and his back-to-back SuperContest wins, the times have really changed mathematically. They (Dolphins) may all die off before it happens.

Those damn Fish prevented the 1985 Bears from perfection. I wonder what a 72 Dolphins vs 85 Bears pointspread would be? Chicago -11? We would have made tunafish from that team.

Someone will go unbeaten someday with this longer schedule, but it will probably be partially from the sucktitude of the other NFL teams.
 
the biggest difference back then was the defense ruled the game , less televsion & less information for gambling on the game for both sides of the counter.
 
I miss those days. Too much noise these days and not enough gaps in the numbers. Machines eating our fun and small margins up daily.

“There’s not a lot of true value in the industry, ” —ComptrBob, Feb. 1, 2017
 
Has there ever been a better trio of backs on a team than Czonka, Morris and Kiick?

I hope Kiick is doing ok.....some serious health problems recently.
 
For a lot of these old players, football gave them everything, but it eventually took away everything as well
 
They had a lot more great players than anyone gives them credit for....... It's easy to say they couldn't beat todays great teams, but for 3 years they were a machine. To beat the Dolphins during that 3 year period was game of the year stuff........
 
KevinStott11 said:
Like Fezzik and his back-to-back SuperContest wins, the times have really changed mathematically. They (Dolphins) may all die off before it happens.

Those damn Fish prevented the 1985 Bears from perfection. I wonder what a 72 Dolphins vs 85 Bears pointspread would be? Chicago -11? We would have made tunafish from that team.

Someone will go unbeaten someday with this longer schedule, but it will probably be partially from the sucktitude of the other NFL teams.
if shula was coaching the bears and ditka coaching the dolphins , bears win....
 
The 72 Dolphins popping champagne when there’s no more undefeated teams is an urban legend. Doesn’t happen.
The 72 Dolphins weren’t all that good. VERY weak schedule, old 2nd string QB, almost lost to a weak team Browns team in playoffs, came from behind with a key impromptu fake punt (as I recall), then beat a weak Redskins team with QB of an old Billy Kilmer.
I’m old enough to remember that the 73 Dolphins were a MUCH better team. Adjusted for the era, I’d rank the 73 Dolphins in the top 5 all time. 72 Dolphins in the bottom 10 of Super Bowl winners.
Found this on the internet;

This is rather secured in the public consciousness, this supposed post-defeat celebration, especially after that White House visit. So it might come as a surprise to you that this "tradition" is totally bunk. It is simply not true. The Dolphins do not all get together every season after the last team loses. This has been definitively debunked. Internet legend debunker Snopes did the heavy lifting on this in 2011, but to repeat:

Jim Riley, a defensive end on the team: "It doesn't happen. That all got started by three guys, Garo Yepremian, Nick Buonticonti and Dick Anderson. And they only did it one time."
 
^^^^^^^
fake punt was against steelers in the playoffs....
earl morrel replased greise who broke his ankle. greise came back in the playoffs and started in the super.....
 
Crazy Pete said:
The 72 Dolphins popping champagne when there’s no more undefeated teams is an urban legend. Doesn’t happen.
The 72 Dolphins weren’t all that good. VERY weak schedule, old 2nd string QB, almost lost to a weak team Browns team in playoffs, came from behind with a key impromptu fake punt (as I recall), then beat a weak Redskins team with QB of an old Billy Kilmer.
I’m old enough to remember that the 73 Dolphins were a MUCH better team. Adjusted for the era, I’d rank the 73 Dolphins in the top 5 all time. 72 Dolphins in the bottom 10 of Super Bowl winners.
Found this on the internet;

This is rather secured in the public consciousness, this supposed post-defeat celebration, especially after that White House visit. So it might come as a surprise to you that this "tradition" is totally bunk. It is simply not true. The Dolphins do not all get together every season after the last team loses. This has been definitively debunked. Internet legend debunker Snopes did the heavy lifting on this in 2011, but to repeat:

Jim Riley, a defensive end on the team: "It doesn't happen. That all got started by three guys, Garo Yepremian, Nick Buonticonti and Dick Anderson. And they only did it one time."
You're wrong about members of the '72 team not getting together to pop champagne https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article237177508.html
 
"Anderson said he and Bouniconti have talked on the phone on this day (when the last undefeated team lost) at least 20 consecutive years, though the conversations were shorter in recent years due to Nick's declining health, and met up more than a dozen times to pop champagne with Bob Griese, Larry Little, Mercury Morris, and a few other teammates sometimes joining them."

"The '72 alums had a celebration at Don Shula's house earlier this decade, though Anderson couldn't remember which year or which team had fallen from the undefeated ranks the previous Sunday."

"Anderson will arrange a champagne celebration in the coming days for the handful of '72 alums still living in Miami, a group also including Little and Morris."

So as you can see, these guys still get together to celebrate the last undefeated team losing, some guys meet up in person, others by phone, but they do this every year
 
those were the fins best years in their history.. lost to cowboys 24-3 in superbowl in 71' then won superbowl in 72'..& 73. back in the 70's teams were trending with losing the championship game then returning the following year with a SB win
 
Crazy Pete said:
The 72 Dolphins popping champagne when there’s no more undefeated teams is an urban legend. Doesn’t happen.
The 72 Dolphins weren’t all that good. VERY weak schedule, old 2nd string QB, almost lost to a weak team Browns team in playoffs, came from behind with a key impromptu fake punt (as I recall), then beat a weak Redskins team with QB of an old Billy Kilmer.
I’m old enough to remember that the 73 Dolphins were a MUCH better team. Adjusted for the era, I’d rank the 73 Dolphins in the top 5 all time. 72 Dolphins in the bottom 10 of Super Bowl winners.
Found this on the internet;

This is rather secured in the public consciousness, this supposed post-defeat celebration, especially after that White House visit. So it might come as a surprise to you that this "tradition" is totally bunk. It is simply not true. The Dolphins do not all get together every season after the last team loses. This has been definitively debunked. Internet legend debunker Snopes did the heavy lifting on this in 2011, but to repeat:

Jim Riley, a defensive end on the team: "It doesn't happen. That all got started by three guys, Garo Yepremian, Nick Buonticonti and Dick Anderson. And they only did it one time."
I don't give a shit if you don't think the '72 team was good
I don't give a shit their 2nd string QB was old
I don't give a shit they almost lost to the Browns
I don't give a shit if they faked a punt
I don't give a shit how weak the Redskins were
I don't give a shit how old Billy Kilmer was

The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to go through an entire regular and postseason undefeated and untied, and nothing you or anyone else can post will ever change that fact
 
sunnyisle said:
^^^^^^^
fake punt was against steelers in the playoffs....
earl morrel replased greise who broke his ankle. greise came back in the playoffs and started in the super.....
The fact Griese got hurt and missed a lot of the season only makes their achievement that much greater
 
Heim said:
Has there ever been a better trio of backs on a team than Czonka, Morris and Kiick?

I hope Kiick is doing ok.....some serious health problems recently.
agree have to put those 3 first. .easy......did it in 14 games too.

2nd place dorsett, newhouse & pearson


they changed the game 180 degrees.. plus added more games.... the running game & defense will not return anytime soon
 
Crazy Pete said:
The 72 Dolphins popping champagne when there’s no more undefeated teams is an urban legend. Doesn’t happen.
The 72 Dolphins weren’t all that good. VERY weak schedule, old 2nd string QB, almost lost to a weak team Browns team in playoffs, came from behind with a key impromptu fake punt (as I recall), then beat a weak Redskins team with QB of an old Billy Kilmer.
I’m old enough to remember that the 73 Dolphins were a MUCH better team. Adjusted for the era, I’d rank the 73 Dolphins in the top 5 all time. 72 Dolphins in the bottom 10 of Super Bowl winners.
Found this on the internet;

This is rather secured in the public consciousness, this supposed post-defeat celebration, especially after that White House visit. So it might come as a surprise to you that this "tradition" is totally bunk. It is simply not true. The Dolphins do not all get together every season after the last team loses. This has been definitively debunked. Internet legend debunker Snopes did the heavy lifting on this in 2011, but to repeat:

Jim Riley, a defensive end on the team: "It doesn't happen. That all got started by three guys, Garo Yepremian, Nick Buonticonti and Dick Anderson. And they only did it one time."
I watched every game they played. They were boring but machine like. No team in history made headlines when losing a regular season game. Nothing like that has ever happened again. Losing to the Raiders in the AFC playoffs going for their 3 straight Super Bowl is still one of the most remembered losses all time.

They were a great team. Lengendary ..... Anyone who tries to downplay how great they were are just jealous...
 
High Times said:
I watched every game they played. They were boring but machine like. No team in history made headlines when losing a regular season game. Nothing like that has ever happened again. Losing to the Raiders in the AFC playoffs going for their 3 straight Super Bowl is still one of the most remembered losses all time.

They were a great team. Lengendary ..... Anyone who tries to downplay how great they were are just jealous...
The '72 team was way before my time, but I've watched a million highlights of those great Dolphin teams, I believe the loss to the Raiders was the game where Kenny Stabler threw a TD pass at the end of the game to a receiver in the end zone who had defenders draped all over him, a gut wrenching way to lose a playoff game
 
MrTop said:
this is what killed them ….Csonka, Kiick, Warfield shock Dolphins, NFL by jumping to WFL
They left for the money, I'm not positive but I think I read where the most money Jim Kiick made in a season was 17,000 dollars, granted back then of course it was worth more than now, but still 17,000 fucking dollars, how times have changed
 
MrTop said:
this is what killed them ….Csonka, Kiick, Warfield shock Dolphins, NFL by jumping to WFL
Manny Fernandez was another player who left and he was great. I mean really great. The WFL destroyed that team. The Steelers might have a a few less Super Bowls if that shit never happened.
 
High Times said:
I watched every game they played. They were boring but machine like. No team in history made headlines when losing a regular season game. Nothing like that has ever happened again. Losing to the Raiders in the AFC playoffs going for their 3 straight Super Bowl is still one of the most remembered losses all time.

They were a great team. Lengendary ..... Anyone who tries to downplay how great they were are just jealous...
Looking at the team stats from 1972, the game was sure different.

- The Jets lead the NFL in passing - 195 yards/game.
- The Bears averaged 5.5 completions, 14.6 att, 78 passing yards/game.
- New England had 10 passing TD's, 28 INTS.
- Miami ran 613 times for 2960 yards and 26 TDs, easily the tops.
- Teams averaged 2.7 fumbles/game and fewer passing TDs vs INTs.
 
