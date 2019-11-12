Time for the '72 Miami Dolphins to pop the champagne

always thought that was a bad look for them
Yet no team from back then except one achieved the feat14 game season back then. The playoffs had less games too. The playoffs now get a better winner.. or a healthier winner.
Edmund Hillary didnt help others after he was the first to reach the top of Everest?.....agree to disagree ....72 dolphins just look like a bunch of bitter old guys
Yet no team from back then except one achieved the feat
I know fans in the 305 A/C will disagree but if we are ranking "All-Time Best" teams ever the '72 Dolphins almost certainly don't make the Top 5 and might not even make the Top 10
I'll take some of the Montana/Young 49ers teams over them as well as the '85 Bears, '98 Broncos (I am biased being a long time fan but that team with Elway as better - by a lot) and more
But the game is played different now than it was then so the comparison is not fair, too
Most '72 Dolphins would need help getting the Champagne open today
I believe the SOS for that Miami team was abhorrent. I was alive but way too young to be handicapping games but I have heard their schedule was painfully easy. But one word of advice: win with class....and don't be a pompous ass.
Has there ever been a better trio of backs on a team than Czonka, Morris and Kiick?
I hope Kiick is doing ok.....some serious health problems recently.
Unfortunately things are bad for him, I found this article about him which is a couple years old, but still worth the readhttps://www.si.com/mmqb/2017/05/09/jim-kiick-miami-dolphins-nfl-concussion-lawsuit-assisted-living
And they won the super bowl with Earl Morrall at qb, Griese was hurt.
Like Fezzik and his back-to-back SuperContest wins, the times have really changed mathematically. They (Dolphins) may all die off before it happens.
Those damn Fish prevented the 1985 Bears from perfection. I wonder what a 72 Dolphins vs 85 Bears pointspread would be? Chicago -11? We would have made tunafish from that team.
Someone will go unbeaten someday with this longer schedule, but it will probably be partially from the sucktitude of the other NFL teams.
fake punt was against steelers in the playoffs....
earl morrel replased greise who broke his ankle. greise came back in the playoffs and started in the super.....
if shula was coaching the bears and ditka coaching the dolphins , bears win....
Has there ever been a better trio of backs on a team than Czonka, Morris and Kiick?
I hope Kiick is doing ok.....some serious health problems recently.
I watched every game they played. They were boring but machine like. No team in history made headlines when losing a regular season game. Nothing like that has ever happened again. Losing to the Raiders in the AFC playoffs going for their 3 straight Super Bowl is still one of the most remembered losses all time.
They were a great team. Lengendary ..... Anyone who tries to downplay how great they were are just jealous...
this is what killed them ….Csonka, Kiick, Warfield shock Dolphins, NFL by jumping to WFL
Looking at the team stats from 1972, the game was sure different.I watched every game they played. They were boring but machine like. No team in history made headlines when losing a regular season game. Nothing like that has ever happened again. Losing to the Raiders in the AFC playoffs going for their 3 straight Super Bowl is still one of the most remembered losses all time.
They were a great team. Lengendary ..... Anyone who tries to downplay how great they were are just jealous...