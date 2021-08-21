TIME TO SAY FAREWELL

CHARLIEPEETE
EOG Dedicated
Oneyear ago i was diagnosed with
als limb onset today i entered hospice nurse put the o/u 45days i took the under for the max
i am 67 had a great life god bless all of you
lou gehrigs disease is terrible
