TIME TO SAY FAREWELL

Always Tomorrow

​

One day a man who lived a full life ascended to Heaven. When his close friend heard the news about his passing he sat quietly. He thought about the many accomplishments and deeds his friend had done. But more so, he thought about all the things he put off doing with his friend, and with his own life.Later that evening his friend appeared to him in dream. Above his friend angels hovered, and then his friend spoke...We think there's always tomorrow to sail and to tryBut moments become memory as time passes byWe think within tomorrow I will do and will sayBut every tomorrow becomes yesterdaySo don't put to the side the chance to becomeEmbrace all life's moments for you may be the oneWhose ideals lift us up to touch stars in the skyRemember, there is no tomorrow just time passing byFor life's in the moment, shimmering right in your handsYou must grasp and embrace it to understandThat life's but a flicker, take the chance, sing a songMy friend, love more in today, for now I am goneAnd there's not always tomorrow to sail to horizons for-longedLive for todayI am goneI am goneLive for todayfor tomorrow may not come alongAnd the angels, hovering above the man, wept.Author: Eric Sander Kingston