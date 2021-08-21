TIME TO SAY FAREWELL

CHARLIEPEETE

CHARLIEPEETE

EOG Dedicated
Oneyear ago i was diagnosed with

als limb onset today i entered hospice nurse put the o/u 45days i took the under for the max



i am 67 had a great life god bless all of you


lou gehrigs disease is terrible
Click to expand...

[IMG alt="Edit / Delete"]http://www.therxforum.com/images/anamorph/buttons/edit.gif[/IMG] [IMG alt="Reply With Quote"]http://www.therxforum.com/images/anamorph/buttons/quote.gif[/IMG] [IMG alt="Quick reply to this message"]http://www.therxforum.com/images/anamorph/buttons/quickreply.gif[/IMG] [IMG alt="Multi-Quote This Message"]http://www.therxforum.com/images/anamorph/buttons/multiquote_40b.png[/IMG] [IMG alt="Report Post"]http://www.therxforum.com/images/anamorph/buttons/report.gif[/IMG]
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
Sorry to hear the news. Exceptional that you are at peace.

The link at theRx :

My time to say farewell

Oneyear ago i was diagnosed with als limb onset today i entered hospice nurse put the o/u 45days i took the under for the max i am 67 had a great life god bless all of you lou gehrigs disease is terrible
www.therxforum.com
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
I!
AM!
CRUSHED!

I am rarely at a loss for words. I am now

Knowing the HELL I went thru in 2019 and overcoming it I am truly sad to hear this.

I am DEVASTATED by this news.

One day stuff like: ALS, Cancer, Dementia, Alzheimer's will not exist...........but until then we hear about cases like this.

Sad. Truly sad!
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
I hope you lose your 45 day bet Charlie. Seriously though, hospice does wonders for pain management will be outstanding with your families needs.
 
X-Files

X-Files

2
"In peace may you leave the shore"

"In love may you find the next"

"Safe passage on your travels"

("The 100", TV series)
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

2
Is it okay to not know what to say?

I saw this post yesterday and was hit with a great deal of sadness.

Words have never been my forte.
 
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
Always Tomorrow


One day a man who lived a full life ascended to Heaven. When his close friend heard the news about his passing he sat quietly. He thought about the many accomplishments and deeds his friend had done. But more so, he thought about all the things he put off doing with his friend, and with his own life.

Later that evening his friend appeared to him in dream. Above his friend angels hovered, and then his friend spoke...

We think there's always tomorrow to sail and to try
But moments become memory as time passes by
We think within tomorrow I will do and will say
But every tomorrow becomes yesterday

So don't put to the side the chance to become
Embrace all life's moments for you may be the one
Whose ideals lift us up to touch stars in the sky
Remember, there is no tomorrow just time passing by

For life's in the moment, shimmering right in your hands
You must grasp and embrace it to understand
That life's but a flicker, take the chance, sing a song
My friend, love more in today, for now I am gone
And there's not always tomorrow to sail to horizons for-longed
Live for today
I am gone
I am gone
Live for today
for tomorrow may not come along

And the angels, hovering above the man, wept.

Author: Eric Sander Kingston

 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Sorry to hear the bad news, I commend you for keeping it quiet so long.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
This is Dean Alan. AKA “CharliePeete”.
I actually just met Charlie a couple years ago. Detroit opened a few casinos downtown recently and him and I met at one of them down there one night along with ChiTownJoe. He used to stop over my house and bs with me from time to time. Had no idea till about our 3rd meeting before I learned of the career this man had. He texted me after starting this thread asking if I would share this. He lived a very distinguished career. Makes me wonder if the guys from these forums who have met him in the past knew this about him. Career assistant procuscuting attorney and then warrant server for many years the tail end of his career. I hope I got that right. CharliePeete has a heart of gold and a great family man. Gonna be greatly missed and I hope he knows I appreciated his friendship and still do. Might be difficult to read but if you can read this article, he left little doubt he was well respected on the job as well as at home. Thank you for our short friendship CharliePeete!
 
patswin

patswin

EOG Veteran
I hate seeing stuff like this but life happens.....never met him in person but he was a good contest player, I used to see his name in contests and he was a good contest player.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
It was a pleasure to meet you Charlie and chat with you online over many years. Thanks for your contributions on and offline. Painful to hear about your fight, your loved by many!
 
Q

QuantumLeap

EOG Member
Sorry to hear this CharliePeete. I don't know if you remember meeting in person but it was at the bash in 2005. I was the guy wearing the 3 Stooges tie taking pictures. I remember talking with you with your family at your table. Then there were the discussions at the RX Forum.

Sad this happens but I wish you the best of the best.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top