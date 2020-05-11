Today's horse matchups

Will Rogers Downs - Race 8 - Matchups - Claremore, OKboth horses must run for actionMon 5/11 11801 Singing Alli -165 5:45PM 11802 Alex's Bourbon +135 both horses must run for actionMon 5/11 11803 Ten Count Out -195 5:45PM 11804 Papa Mambo +160 Will Rogers Downs - Race 9 - Matchups - Claremore, OKboth horses must run for actionMon 5/11 11901 Hunka Burning Love -130 6:15PM 11902 Stephen's Answer +100 both horses must run for actionMon 5/11 11903 Eagle Pass -140 6:15PM 11904 Tour de Force +110 Will Rogers Downs - Race 10 - Matchups - Claremore, OKboth horses must run for actionMon 5/11 11951 Buck Duane -165 6:45PM 11952 Silver Luke Silver +135 both horses must run for actionMon 5/11 11953 Seahawk Wave -185 6:45PM 11954 Totality +155 Fonner Park - Race 2 - Matchups - Grand Island, NEboth horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12201 Witts Data Link -225 5:27PM 12202 Holiday Chimes +175 both horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12203 Goodness Cat -125 5:27PM 12204 Holiday Chimes -105 Fonner Park - Race 3 - Matchups - Grand Island, NEboth horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12301 Miss Elise -150 5:54PM 12302 P R Gold Money +120 both horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12303 P R Gold Money -170 5:54PM 12304 Question Markie +140 Fonner Park - Race 4 - Matchups - Grand Island, NEboth horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12401 American League -135 6:21PM 12402 Buster Brown Boy +105 both horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12403 Buster Brown Boy -140 6:21PM 12404 Wild Drive +110 Fonner Park - Race 5 - Matchups - Grand Island, NEboth horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12501 Theboyfromjersey -195 6:48PM 12502 Taylor's Prince +160 both horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12503 Light Bound Bid -205 6:48PM 12504 Reversaloffortune +165 Fonner Park - Race 6 - Matchups - Grand Island, NEboth horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12601 Three Footer -130 7:15PM 12602 Ollie's Papa's Boy +100 both horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12603 Thunder Box -135 7:15PM 12604 Jomo +105 Fonner Park - Race 7 - Winner - Grand Island, NEDoby must run for actionMon 5/11 12701 Doby wins Fonner Park Race 7 +160 7:42PM 12702 Field wins Fonner Park Race 7 -195 Fonner Park - Race 7 - Matchups - Grand Island, NEboth horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12703 Retaliated -170 7:42PM 12704 Kat Dude +140 Fonner Park - Race 8 - Matchups - Grand Island, NEboth horses must run for actionMon 5/11 12801 Witt'sdollarnight