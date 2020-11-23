Well, Antonio Brown is reported to have thrown a bike at a security guard, so some things never change. Aside from that, the Bucs stinging loss to the Saints was so dominant that it called all of the Bucs offensive progress into question until last week when the Panthers had the misfortune to be next on the schedule. 554 offensive yards and 46 points later, that Saints game was forgotten. After last week, Tom Brady is back to being the GOAT. Brady is on pace for a 4,400 yard, 37-touchdown season and that includes the zero-score spanking the Saints handed him in Week 9. Brady bounced back with 341 yards and three touchdowns at the Panthers and even ran in a touchdown.