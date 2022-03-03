Tom Brady to the SF 49ers? (UPDATE: Brady returning to the Bucs in 2022)

Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
Can anyone else see a way that this happens?
He’s supposed to have shoulder surgery soon.Gotta trade Jimmy G to Pittsburgh first.
I think it was a result of the injuries and not his play.Tom Brady looked all of his 44 years in the final quarter of the 2021 NFL season.
Amazingly, he was still the favorite to win NFL MVP after Week 12 or 13 last season.
What if, by design, the greatest quarterback in football history only played the back half of the 2022 NFL season?
Brady just announced he's coming back - apparently staying in Tampa.