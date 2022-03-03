Tom Brady to the SF 49ers? (UPDATE: Brady returning to the Bucs in 2022)

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Tom Brady looked all of his 44 years in the final quarter of the 2021 NFL season.

Amazingly, he was still the favorite to win NFL MVP after Week 12 or 13 last season.

What if, by design, the greatest quarterback in football history only played the back half of the 2022 NFL season?
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

I think it was a result of the injuries and not his play.
 
Heim

Heim

It makes sense (Brady from the Bay area), but I doubt SF wants to set Lance back another year in
his development.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

mr merlin said:
Brady just announced he's coming back - apparently staying in Tampa.
Reading the story now.

Here's the tweet:

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

Well we knew this "retirement" wouldn't last long. Now he could make good on playing until he's 45.

Next up: Gronk in 3...2..1
 
