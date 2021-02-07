Tom Brady's scouting report (OurLads) in the year 2000

Two year starter — gave way at times to sophomore Drew Henson but saw the bulk of the action. Very tall with a thin build. Needs to upgrade his overall strength. Drop back pocket passer with average quickness. Can slide from pressure but is not very elusive. Doesn’t look to run. Holds the ball a little low but has a fairly quick release. Lacks a strong arm. Doesn’t rifle the long outs but he’s an accurate passer with a good feel for touch. Sails some throws and hangs some deep balls. Leader. Confident. Eyeballs his primary target at times but shows the ability to come off and find alternates. Generally makes good decisions. Impressed in the Orange Bowl. Late bloomer.