So Cal white supremist is dead....former head of the KKK.....

I go back a long way with this P.O.S.He used to shoot his shows at the studio at Cal State Fullerton. My Senior Year I wrote for the school paper. A few of the student editors were made aware this P.O.S. was doing his show there and they went after him. He ended up leaving/being kicked out - of the campus studio.After going thru all I did in 2019 I don't take pride in someone dying since I know how painful that is. There are exceptions and this asshole is one of them