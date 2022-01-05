Tonight I saw a look on Lebron's face...

The opening odds start here
...like I haven't seen when it comes to all business and a full sense of urgency since the 2018 NBA Conference Finals game 7 between Cleveland and Boston.

Lebron that night played all 48 minutes and scored 35 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out 9 assists in an 87-79 win.

I know this is only one win, but if it's any type of turn around to the misfortune if the season through now, this will be the game I point to if (when) they make the postseason.
 
EOG Master
Small ball with James in the middle is working for now. It only took Vogel a third of the season to realize DeAndre Jordan has turned into Montel Jordan.

Let's see how small ball works versus winning teams, with length like Utah
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
Heim said:
It's the I can't believe I'm on the floor with Ariza, Bradley, & Monk look.
Wrong again.

It's the I can't believe I chose WestBrick over Held, look.

JFC, UniBron would destroy worlds if they swapped these two out.
 
