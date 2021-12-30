Tonight! - The Weekly with Jon & Captain Jack - Year End Wrap/Review/Awards

Jon in Oakland

EOG Enthusiast
Link and info on my Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/JonInOakland

Join us at 6pm PT/9pmET for an hour of sports betting talk on Twitter Spaces.
Tonight, our year end wrap/review/awards. This will be a homage/ripoff (depending upon your point of view) to the old
McLaughlin Group year end shows.

Our guests:

Ryan Butler – Wagers.com

Matthew Waters – Legal Sports Report

Chris “The Statesman” Altruda – Better Collective

Steve Ruddock – Betting USA

Steve Bittenbender – Casino.org


If you can't listen live, recorded playback will be available for 30 days on Twitter.

Join us!
 
