Tony Orlando's final Vegas show tonight.

Neveragain
EOG Dedicated
Turns 80 this year.
Final Vegas show at Southpoint tonight.
Said in interview “I can still hit the ball but can’t run the bases”.
Expressing respect and admiration for Coast and Southpoint Michael Gaughan.
Good run.
https://www.fox5vegas.com/video/2024/01/18/tony-orlandos-final-vegas-shows/
