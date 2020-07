Is Godwin really top 10? Big numbers last year but we have to find out if he's a one-hit wonder. He needs at least another year as good as 2019 before he's in the top 10. And how much does he benefit from Evans drawing double coverage?



Based on production, Theilen should be in top 10. But figures a guy like that, viewed as an "over-achiever" would be dismissed by GMs.