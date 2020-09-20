Top-ranked Novak Djokovic had another meltdown Saturday

"Novak Djokovic damages racket in fit of anger during Italian Open quarter-finalsTop-ranked Novak Djokovic had another meltdown Saturday in his quarter-final match at the Italian Open, slamming his racket to the red clay. He was disqualified from the U.S. Open earlier this month after striking a line judge accidentally with a ball.Less than two weeks after getting defaulted from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic lost his cool again midway through a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over German qualifier Dominik Koepfer in the Italian Open quarter-finals Saturday.When Djokovic was broken at love to even the second set at 3-3, he slammed his racket to the red clay in anger in Rome.With the frame broken and the strings all mangled, Djokovic was forced to get a new racket and received a warning from the chair umpire."It's not the first nor the last racket that I'll break in my career," Djokovic said. "I've done it before and I'll probably do it again. I don't want to do it but when it comes, it happens."That's how, I guess, I release sometimes my anger and it's definitely not the best message out there, especially for the young tennis players looking at me, and I don't encourage that — definitely."The top-ranked Djokovic had said Monday that he learned "a big lesson" after he was thrown out of the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger. Djokovic also acknowledged then "that I have outbursts and this is kind of the personality and the player that I have always been."At the Foro Italico, Djokovic had already appeared frustrated during the game before he broke his racket, glaring toward the umpire following a couple of overrules and a point that was ordered to be replayed."That's just me," Djokovic said. "Of course I'm not perfect and I'm doing my best."The 97th-ranked Koepfer, who screamed at himself in frustration throughout the match, was also warned for misbehaviour early in the third set.Aiming for his fifth title in Rome, Djokovic's semifinal opponent will be Casper Ruud, who eliminated local favourite Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in a match that lasted two hours 57 minutes.Ruud is the first Norwegian to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament. His father, Christian Ruud, got as far as the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters in 1997.