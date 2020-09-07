(Totals Only) Model

S

SSI

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
OK guys Dr LongHair and The Falcon are putting Mathematics and Probability into use and have created an analytical betting model for (Totals Only).

We would like to share Week 1 with you, right here at EOG. Our goal is going to be roughly 25 plays this week, which will end on Sunday Sept 13th. A win rate of 60% is projected, so we expect to go 15-10 on totals this week.

So without further delay, here are plays for Labor Day Sept 7.


(Totals Only)
0-0 (0.00 units)

Yankees Under 9.5

Padres Over 8.5

Denver Over 220.5

Record as 1 unit plays


Falcon Sports
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top