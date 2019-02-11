Tout Waz is a Fraud

This tout might just be one of the biggest frauds out there. So he finally posts a thread showing his BettorIQ cappers and of course, in all sports they are plus units. But if multiple cappers are on the same wager, well not only does that make the w/l record look better... but then he says that would mean someone should be 2 or 3xing the bet. What kind of explanation is this?
In his thread, someone mentioned how he is down a lot of units in nhl and soccer... of course nothing of that is mentioned in his records. So how does he defend himself? Oh that is a small sample so we do not put that there. Yet throughout his site, he would advertise when he or another capper is on some run in their last xx picks. So let see, you don't want to put small samples like your other sports where you don't do well but do that with the sports that you do well? That is basically cherrypicking. You are a lying and dishonest tout.
He then mentions how he wants to get customers and by customers buying, they will make money long term. First off, how does anyone know if Waz is a long term winner. What i do know is someone drinkyourmilkshake mentioned he did had a good run years ago. However, how does one know if he wasn't running above variance and now things are evening out? This guy claims if you buy picks from bettoriq, you will win. Drink is legit from what i read in the forums.
