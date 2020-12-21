Track announcer Michael Wrona was confused yesterday at Los Alamitos

Tenth and final thoroughbred race on Sunday.



Wrona twice referenced a horse on the lead, Mama Superior, as a longshot with "gigantic odds" and "astronomical odds."



Mama Superior went on to win the race convincingly by three-and-a-half lengths AT CLOSING ODDS OF 6/5.



Question: How did Wrona get fooled by Mama Superior's final price?



Answer: A bulb was burned out on the infield toteboard.



Instead of a flashing bulb between the "6" and "5" to signify odds of 6/5, the toteboard simply displayed "65" which led to Wrona's confusion.



Wrona was so disoriented in deep stretch, he cried out, "Do I have the right horse?"



Must be an empty feeling.



Of course, a quick look at the in-house television feed or a glance at the win, place and show pools would have solved Wrona's problem.



Maybe those day-night doubleheaders at Los Alamitos are finally getting to Michael Wrona.



As Michael might say in his Aussie accent, "A man must be big enough to admit his mistakes and strong enough to correct them."