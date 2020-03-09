Trading halted for 15 minutes

How DO/WOULD we know who has it if nobody is being tested?

I am no longer going to bet on sports

Drink tons of water.

"near term bottom""2 months"The NYSE will be lucky not to go under 20,000 in the next 2 weeks.This is serious.. Slow-moving 9/11.Two months would be amazing. This will be here for awhile.One has to ask a Doctor and then go to a Hospital to get tested. Four ships offshore in US with infected?Wrong time to look at NYSE-NASDAQ as Sports Betting. Recession looming. Math.at casinos until it's over. Will just write about.Too many unknowns and idiots in charge. Watch the elderly.Like you said, we will know someone, or a few, who die from COVID-19.If you get it, hospitals aren't ready AND there is no vaccine.Or, if your get it and don't know, you are spreading it invisibly.At least with Flu, they know who has it (as does public) and there are Flu Shots.Avoid crowds. Avoid Travel.It gets in lungs and water takes it too stomach where hydrochloric acid kills.And the worst part of iit all, people are finally starting to freak out.80% of trading by machines. Circuit--breaker times. Free Fear everywhere.