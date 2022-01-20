Transfer Portal....

Heim
EOG Master
My head is spinning with all these transfers.
Is this what the NCAA had in mind?
As soon as a hold over player senses replacement, he gone now.
Competition eroding...
What about the graduation rates? Has to decrease. Every players units transfer too?
You literally need a scorecard now. USC has a million receivers coming in not to mention recruits.
Half will be gone by next year.
Is this what the NCAA had in mind?
As soon as a hold over player senses replacement, he gone now.
Competition eroding...
What about the graduation rates? Has to decrease. Every players units transfer too?
You literally need a scorecard now. USC has a million receivers coming in not to mention recruits.
Half will be gone by next year.
Last edited: