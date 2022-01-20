Transfer Portal....

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
My head is spinning with all these transfers.

Is this what the NCAA had in mind?

As soon as a hold over player senses replacement, he gone now.

Competition eroding...

What about the graduation rates? Has to decrease. Every players units transfer too?

You literally need a scorecard now. USC has a million receivers coming in not to mention recruits.

Half will be gone by next year.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top