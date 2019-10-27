Trubisky and the Bears or BJ and the Bears?

Its just so painful to watch. Trubisky is always missing guys by a lot. Chase isnt any better. If Bears had Foles record would be flip flopped.



Trubisky is fuxking up Nagy too. Nagy is personally calling plays for the guy to help him with confidence and is getting fucked. Listen, Nagy wont say this but he is done. At the end there, He was so scared to put the offense back out on the field to gain more yards for his field goal kicker who is like 15 years old. That tells you all you need to know. Offseason he is going to pit his foot down and get the QB he wants. Somebody reliable with experience will get the job done.