Trubisky and the Bears or BJ and the Bears?

blueline

blueline

EOG Master
#18
#18
Hampton made the point and Kozlowski and OB agreed that the play- calling down by the goal line was an attempt to get the QB a potentially easy TD pass to puff up his stats and nake the GM look good.
Interesting accusation.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#21
#21
Absolutely sick nobody has the balls to make the change. Trubisky missed a lot of guys today and gift wrapped a fumble to the Chargers as well.

He has some legs but that's it.

Have no idea why they cant accept the truth it was a bad draft pick and need to move on.
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

EOG Dedicated
#22
#22
IWishIWasAPro said:
Absolutely sick nobody has the balls to make the change. Trubisky missed a lot of guys today and gift wrapped a fumble to the Chargers as well.

He has some legs but that's it.

Have no idea why they cant accept the truth it was a bad draft pick and need to move on.
Click to expand...
To be fair, what can they do midseason? Chase is just a decent backup. Maybe you promote and play Bray is about all you can do, and see if he has a future? He has an absolute gun, but has never really shown much else. But likely next years QB isn't on the team. And not sure the next year's HC and GM is on the team either. Could be a major shakeup there, if they don't show some semblance of a turn around
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#23
#23
The problem is Chase Daniel isn’t any better. All the money they saved on a cheap QBs went to the defense. Good strategy if Mitch grows into the position like Russell Wilson did.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#27
#27
Its just so painful to watch. Trubisky is always missing guys by a lot. Chase isnt any better. If Bears had Foles record would be flip flopped.

Trubisky is fuxking up Nagy too. Nagy is personally calling plays for the guy to help him with confidence and is getting fucked. Listen, Nagy wont say this but he is done. At the end there, He was so scared to put the offense back out on the field to gain more yards for his field goal kicker who is like 15 years old. That tells you all you need to know. Offseason he is going to pit his foot down and get the QB he wants. Somebody reliable with experience will get the job done.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#32
#32
blueline said:
of the supposed available QBs I would take my shot with him or Foles.....having to go shopping in the other team's reject bin....sigh
Click to expand...
Going after either Foles or Mariota would be a huge mistake. At least Mitch is still on a rookie contract. You let him play in 2020 and if there's no improvement, you release him and fire Pace, and likely Nagy too. Might as well tank for a year or two. You either want a HoF type QB, or one on a rookie contract. The last thing you want is a free agent retread with miles on him and a hefty contract.

You'd think this foolish organization would learn their lesson. Don't try to patchwork the QB position with a veteran for a year or two. Just look over the years; Cutler, Griese, Kordell Stewart, Jim Miller, Chris Chandler, Rick Mirer, Eric Kramer etc. How did those all work?
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#34
#34
blueline said:
Tanking will mean the window will close on this defense.
I
Click to expand...
Probably already closed. Defense is higher variance, likely due to quicker aging and injuries than offense. You've got some very talented players in Mack, Hicks, Trevathan and others but they also have injury histories.
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
#36
#36
Apparently it has come out today the kicker preferred the ball in the center not the left hash....good for the coach to be on top of that
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top