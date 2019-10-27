Trubisky and the Bears or BJ and the Bears?

of the supposed available QBs I would take my shot with him or Foles.....having to go shopping in the other team's reject bin....sigh
Going after either Foles or Mariota would be a huge mistake. At least Mitch is still on a rookie contract. You let him play in 2020 and if there's no improvement, you release him and fire Pace, and likely Nagy too. Might as well tank for a year or two. You either want a HoF type QB, or one on a rookie contract. The last thing you want is a free agent retread with miles on him and a hefty contract.
You'd think this foolish organization would learn their lesson. Don't try to patchwork the QB position with a veteran for a year or two. Just look over the years; Cutler, Griese, Kordell Stewart, Jim Miller, Chris Chandler, Rick Mirer, Eric Kramer etc. How did those all work?