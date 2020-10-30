Trump’s Economy Really Was Better Than Obama’s

mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#2
#2
Earlier I was watching FOX and that clown chris wallace was running down trumps economy, saying "the economy rebounded, but it's still down 4-5% from where it was" no shit, with CA, NY and others still partially shut down. it's stunning that they have him on and no one points stuff like that out.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#3
#3
mr merlin said:
Earlier I was watching FOX and that clown chris wallace was running down trumps economy, saying "the economy rebounded, but it's still down 4-5% from where it was" no shit, with CA, NY and others still partially shut down. it's stunning that they have him on and no one points stuff like that out.
Click to expand...
Movie theaters just opened up in Michigan last weekend. There are still businesses like live entertainment that never reopened.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#5
#5
theaters were allowed to open here in june, but they didn't right away , I've been to 2-3 movies, there's hardly any decent new movies coming out and the hysteria has chased away many. When i go there's single digit attendance, they're losing their ass.

I went a month ago, they dont even have a ticket booth - you buy at the concession stand, I walked in and there was maybe one person in the lobby, some bitch comes running up to me yelling "sir,. sir, do you have a mask", I pulled one out of my pocket, got my ticket and popcorn, took my mask off and popped a kernal in my mouth, never wore it agian. Just pathetic, no customers and they harass the few they have. from what I've seen, no one wears a mask during the movie.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#6
#6
mr merlin said:
Earlier I was watching FOX and that clown chris wallace was running down trumps economy, saying "the economy rebounded, but it's still down 4-5% from where it was" no shit, with CA, NY and others still partially shut down. it's stunning that they have him on and no one points stuff like that out.
Click to expand...


That Shit Bum Wallace Should Be Working With Fake News.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top