Trump’s Economy Really Was Better Than Obama’s

theaters were allowed to open here in june, but they didn't right away , I've been to 2-3 movies, there's hardly any decent new movies coming out and the hysteria has chased away many. When i go there's single digit attendance, they're losing their ass.



I went a month ago, they dont even have a ticket booth - you buy at the concession stand, I walked in and there was maybe one person in the lobby, some bitch comes running up to me yelling "sir,. sir, do you have a mask", I pulled one out of my pocket, got my ticket and popcorn, took my mask off and popped a kernal in my mouth, never wore it agian. Just pathetic, no customers and they harass the few they have. from what I've seen, no one wears a mask during the movie.