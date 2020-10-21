Trump +177 @ Pinnacle now

Biden -206
Earlier today Trump was just +170.
https://www.pinnacle.com/en/politics/2020-presidential-election-usa/matchups
Pinnacle is offering huge limits on that.
They also have offerings on various states winners, e.g.
Trump -646 (Alaska)
Biden +450 (Alaska)
