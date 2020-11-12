Menu
Trump/Biden betting is one for the ages. May never be repeated.
Thread starter
raiders72001
Start date
Today at 6:12 PM
raiders72001
1
Today at 6:12 PM
#1
Today at 6:12 PM
#1
kane
EOG master
Today at 6:21 PM
#2
Today at 6:21 PM
#2
It's a good feeling knowing I've got a winning Biden ticket, it hasn't been graded yet, but at some point I'll check my account and see a nice payout
raiders72001
1
Today at 6:33 PM
#3
Today at 6:33 PM
#3
kane said:
It's a good feeling knowing I've got a winning Biden ticket, it hasn't been graded yet, but at some point I'll check my account and see a nice payout
Click to expand...
Nice to see you finally cash a winner.
FairWarning
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Today at 6:43 PM
#4
Today at 6:43 PM
#4
Harsh
kane
EOG master
53 minutes ago
#5
53 minutes ago
#5
raiders72001 said:
Nice to see you finally cash a winner.
Click to expand...
I'm hitting 62% in college and the NFL combined this year, I'm cashing winners left and right, I send all my plays every week to ZZ Road
kane
EOG master
51 minutes ago
#6
51 minutes ago
#6
Oh, and that 62% doesn't count teasers, I've been crushing Wong's all fucking year
kane
EOG master
31 minutes ago
#7
31 minutes ago
#7
BB Thread- Kane +17 Units
Raiders- has no record, dude's been a member here for 15 fucking years and has never posted a play, LMAO
I win money betting on sports, raiders makes air bets
