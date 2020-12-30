Trump pardons Esformes

R

Rockfish

EOG Senior Member
#1
#1
Sorry i can't link stories. So last week Trump pardons Philip Esformes. Esformes was doing twenty years for bilking medicare out of hundreds of millions. He was the guy that bribed Penn basketball coach Jerome Allen in 2015 to ensure his son would gain admission to Penn. Bribed Allen with 300K. The son never appeared on the basketball roster. Allen pled guilty to money laundering and is now a coach for the Celtics.

So, my question to you all is if your willing to give a coach 300k to get your kid into a college how much you willing to give not to do another 14 years in federal prison? Somebody just scored big time cash!!!
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#2
#2
Philip Esformes – Today, President Trump commuted the term of imprisonment of Philip Esformes, while leaving the remaining aspects of his sentence, including supervised release and restitution, intact. This commutation is supported by former Attorneys General Edwin Meese and Michael Mukasey, as well as former Deputy Attorney General Larry Thompson. In addition, former Attorneys General Edwin Meese, John Ashcroft, and Alberto Gonzalez, as well as other notable legal figures such as Ken Starr, have filed in support of his appeal challenging his conviction on the basis of prosecutorial misconduct related to violating attorney-client privilege.

While in prison, Mr. Esformes, who is 52, has been devoted to prayer and repentance and is in declining health.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top