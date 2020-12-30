Trump pardons Esformes

Sorry i can't link stories. So last week Trump pardons Philip Esformes. Esformes was doing twenty years for bilking medicare out of hundreds of millions. He was the guy that bribed Penn basketball coach Jerome Allen in 2015 to ensure his son would gain admission to Penn. Bribed Allen with 300K. The son never appeared on the basketball roster. Allen pled guilty to money laundering and is now a coach for the Celtics.



So, my question to you all is if your willing to give a coach 300k to get your kid into a college how much you willing to give not to do another 14 years in federal prison? Somebody just scored big time cash!!!