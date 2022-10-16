Trump right again

i get sick of trumps whining, he needs no money, he got a couple hundred million after the election to supposedly "stop the steal" and never helped anyone, now with the midterms it's my understanding he's spent very little supporting his MAGA candidates.
that wasnt trump, that was the RNC rinosi
Uh-oh, it looks like someone hacked into Comrade Merlin's account, it can't be him that actually posted this
Just replace salesman with conmanbest salesman that probably ever lived. Knows all the tricks to fool and bury you. Buried a lot of innocent people too. He was a solid boxing promoter during the tyson days. He was the only one that spoke up against bill bradley to bring sports betting in for A.C. Sports betting would have been better off if it came in earlier.
I dont want trump back, cant stand him actually. I might have to vote for him however. i hope not.Uh-oh, it looks like someone hacked into Comrade Merlin's account, it can't be him that actually posted this
YO YOJust replace salesman with conman