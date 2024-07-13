Trump shot at rally

kane

kane

EOG master
Trump had one of his own men shoot to barely graze his ear in order to garner sympathy, so obvious he set the whole thing up
 
kane

kane

EOG master
He set the whole thing up, but now he'll cry about the deep state trying to take him out, LOL, of course his sheep will eat it up, the rest of us will know better
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
Another reminder please ''mod' to move this once the dog enthusiasts shoot their loads even though I know that won't happen. No pun intended since gunfire was not confirmed yet.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
mr merlin said:
I hope you're trolling.
Click to expand...
Not trolling. in fact he probably wasn't even shot, someone fires a shot, he hides under the podium, comes up with blood on his ear, more than likely the shot missed, he went down in a heap, smeared some fake blood hidden under the podium on his ear, the whole thing is a hoax, the whole thing is fake news
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
kane said:
Not trolling. in fact he probably wasn't even shot, someone fires a shot, he hides under the podium, comes up with blood on his ear, more than likely the shot missed, he went down in a heap, smeared some fake blood hidden under the podium on his ear, the whole thing is a hoax, the whole thing is fake news
Click to expand...
I think you watch too much all star wrestling sir.

The BBC had on a guy from the rally that said another person in the crowd was shot.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
pretty lucky, the guy apparently missed by 3-4 inches, you have to wonder how that happens - it's almost like forces not of this earth deflected the bullet.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Thank God this is fake news...after the passing of Richard Simmons, I don't think I have anymore tears left 🥹😁
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Someone fires a gun, yet no one in the crowd runs, the whole thing was staged, it's a hoax, it's fake news, can't wait to see him at the convention with a big bandage to cover his fake injury
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
kane said:
Someone fires a gun, yet no one in the crowd runs, the whole thing was staged, it's a hoax, it's fake news, can't wait to see him at the convention with a big bandage to cover his fake injury
Click to expand...
The shooter is reported dead, not sure if he was taken out or did it himself. there seemed to be a couple second pause between the initial 4-5 shots and a final shot or two, maybe he did it himself?
 
kane

kane

EOG master
After the "shots" are fired, no one in the background runs, they all sit there, anytime there's a shooting you see people fleeing, but for some reason no one seems too concerned, no panicking, just sitting there, pretty obvious they are crisis actors just playing their part in the fake news hoax
 
raycabino

raycabino

Long Live Wilson!
kane said:
Someone fires a gun, yet no one in the crowd runs, the whole thing was staged, it's a hoax, it's fake news, can't wait to see him at the convention with a big bandage to cover his fake injury
Click to expand...
How did I not think of this? Why wouldn't trump take the chance at getting caught faking an assassination attempt when he was only 65% at the time to be the next president? How stupid of me.

You know, you try to give people the benefit of the doubt and then they say shit like this and you know to never give anything they say an ounce of credit again.
 
raycabino

raycabino

Long Live Wilson!
kane said:
After the "shots" are fired, no one in the background runs, they all sit there, anytime there's a shooting you see people fleeing, but for some reason no one seems too concerned, no panicking, just sitting there, pretty obvious they are crisis actors just playing their part in the fake news hoax
Click to expand...
If they were crisis actors why didn't they fuicking run? Maybe it's because it wasnt that loud of a gun, maybe they had no fukin where to run. Maybe they jsut had no fukin idea what was going on.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
kane said:
After the "shots" are fired, no one in the background runs, they all sit there, anytime there's a shooting you see people fleeing, but for some reason no one seems too concerned, no panicking, just sitting there, pretty obvious they are crisis actors just playing their part in the fake news hoax
Click to expand...
Kane has a future in left wing infowars.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
If you watch the video trumps head was turned and he was prob shot in the ear(grazing would), now if his head was forward the bullet prob would have hit the back of his skull.

rumble.com

TRUMP SHOT

*** The Liberty Daily benefits when you shop using the following links and Code: TLD _ The Liberty Daily Recommends ONE Honest, America-First Precious Metals Company - Our Gold Guy! https://ourgoldguy
rumble.com rumble.com
 
kane

kane

EOG master
raycabino said:
If they were crisis actors why didn't they fuicking run? Maybe it's because it wasnt that loud of a gun, maybe they had no fukin where to run. Maybe they jsut had no fukin idea what was going on.
Click to expand...
Because they knew the whole thing was staged, there was no reason for them to run, they knew they were safe, # hoax # staged #fake news
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top