Trump shot at rally

Impressive shot huh?Trump had one of his own men shoot to barely graze his ear in order to garner sympathy, so obvious he set the whole thing up
I hope you're trolling.He set the whole thing up, but now he'll cry about the deep state trying to take him out, LOL, of course his sheep will eat it up, the rest of us will know better
No, he grabbed his ear and then went down.The blood was from Trump grabbing his ear as he ducked beyond the podium.
I think you watch too much all star wrestling sir.
He got shot 3 inches from his brain because he felt he needed to do that to get over the hump vs Biden?
Actually Trump is the one who likes wresting, that's probably how he got the idea to fake getting shot
What are we talking a split second?
Watch the video, I know we all like to push buttons around here, but lets not make a farce about this event.What are we talking a split second?
Not making a face, just trying to get details among conflicting reports.
CBS reporting someone else shot in the head - I guess it could be the shooter who offed himself, or a patron. I heard many shots- 6-7-8, with all those people packed in you would think the other bullets hit something.
Where does it end with the radical left.
The shooter is reported dead, not sure if he was taken out or did it himself. there seemed to be a couple second pause between the initial 4-5 shots and a final shot or two, maybe he did it himself?
How did I not think of this? Why wouldn't trump take the chance at getting caught faking an assassination attempt when he was only 65% at the time to be the next president? How stupid of me.
If they were crisis actors why didn't they fuicking run? Maybe it's because it wasnt that loud of a gun, maybe they had no fukin where to run. Maybe they jsut had no fukin idea what was going on.
Kane has a future in left wing infowars.
Doing my best Alex Jones impersonationKane has a future in left wing infowars.