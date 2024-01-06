Trumps very close relationship with Epstein documented extensively

Everfresh
EOG Enthusiast
Lying orange rapist really in deep now
Footage unearthed by NBC News in 2019 shows the two men joking around and ogling women during a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in 1992.
What the Jeffrey Epstein Documents Reveal About Donald Trump
Trump’s name has been on the list of Epstein pals for years. As new files are unsealed, here’s everything we’ve learned about their relationship.
nymag.com
What the Jeffrey Epstein Documents Reveal About Donald TrumpSjoberg said that while flying on one of Epstein’s planes, they made an unplanned stop in Atlantic City and went to “one of Trump’s casinos.” She recalled that when she relayed the pilot’s message that they’d need to land in New Jersey, “Jeffrey said, Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to — I don’t recall the name of the casino, but — we’ll go to the casino.”
What we know about Trump’s friendship with Epstein.Trump began palling around with Epstein in the late ’80s
