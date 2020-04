bmiller said: He looks like Russell Wilson .. freshman not eligible for nfl draft but he would probably be top 5 pick if he was even after just 1 game Click to expand...

Re: Tua TagovailoaWhile the kid played great, one half of football is enough for you to think he's a top 5 pick in this year's draft? He might turn out to be as great as he looked last night, but something to keep in mind is UGA wasn't prepared for him, they didn't game plan for him, their defense was set up to stop Bama with Hurts at QB, and they dominated the first half defensively, I think Smart and his staff were caught off guard when Tua started the second half. Had they known he would play, I'm sure they would have had a defensive plan geared toward stopping him, not that they would have stopped him anyway, I don't know, but the element of surprise definitely helped Tua and Bama execute offensively the second half. We'll find out what he's made of next year as he figures to be the starter, I'm sure the kid will be just as great as last night, you could see how much ability he has, but I'm just not ready to proclaim him the next big thing based off one half when he wasn't game planned for.