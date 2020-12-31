Tulsa-Miss State

I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Under 44.5

Tulsa Miss State will probably be a shit game, weather sucks and both offenses can't be trusted but their defenses can!

Also little things such as boosts on the legal sites even if max bets are small go a long way. I got +102 with a 10% profit boost.
 
choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
#3
#3
Careful with this. I smell some short fields with both these defenses very capable of forcing/producing turnovers based on the way the opposing offenses are run. Such a low total for the number of plays that will still be run...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top