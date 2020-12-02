Turkish bball in-game wager

nice setup 2nd half wager in the Turkish Super Liga



Anyone Belediye/Bursaspor UNDER 83.5



Classic European ball that sees a 1st quarter explosion (46 points) followed up with a 30 point second quarter. Average shot happening with 6 seconds on shot clock. In game wagering not taking into account this, and that traditionally we see the highest scoring q's in the first only to see offense sputter the remaining q's.



Not enough possessions, hard to find enough offense to give this a chance.