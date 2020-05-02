TV Viewing Tip for Saturday

NBC from 10A-Noon (PDT - do the math where you are)



They are showing the: May 13, 2012 game between: Queens Park Rangers and Manchester City



For those who know how this one turns out I know you will chime in 100% agreeing



For those who do not know how this turns out - please watch and see



This was the last day of the 2012 PL season. Man City and United were tied but City held the tiebreaker. I'll leave it at that



I as watching the game live on ESPN at the time. I saw it with my own eyes., I am unable to describe what happened even though I saw it. It is flat out the most amazing and incredible finish to any sport.............EVER!



When you get done watching this go to You Tube and check out some unreal recaps of the game and understand why THIS IS THE GREATEST ENDING OF ANY SEASON FOR ANY SPORT - EVER!