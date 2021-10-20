Twenty-one missed pitches

FairWarning said: Too bad they allow these clowns to ump playoff games. Back in the day, it was based on merit. Click to expand...

With all due respect, I am not sure the above statement is true.Back in the day, a young umpire would usually be selected to work a World Series in his sixth or seventh year in the big leagues. There were sometimes exceptions where guys had to wait longer than that, but for the most part, that was the rule of thumb. After that, the good ones got to work it slightly more frequently, but even then, there would be gaps of numerous years before they were selected again. If it was the way you described it........, Al Barlick and Doug Harvey would have been selected every year to do the Series because they were the best. (At least in the National League back in the day).I remember the 1971 World Series when John Kibler (who became a really good umpire as time went by) had a horrible performance behind the plate in Game #6 in Baltimore. Both teams were incensed by a number of missed ball-strike decisions, and both dugouts were riding his ass throughout much of the game. In those days, (and lucky for him), they didn't have the super-imposed rectangle box on the television screen like they do today, or it would have been an even bigger debacle. Kibler was able to shake it off, and as I mentioned, have a good career......but on that day, he was awful, and it cost both teams.The bottom line is that we now have the technology to avoid missing any called balls or strikes. (or even check swings for that matter). They just have to use it. If it means the role of umpires will change, then so be it.The main thing should be to get the calls right.