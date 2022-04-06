Twi-Night Doubleheaders: A Brief History

A very good article that I came across. We used to have Twi-Night DH's in Detroit all the time, most recently early 1980s. There may have been a few a month. These days, you have the day - night double header, with the corporate greed factor getting double the gate. I've been to only one double header in my life, and that was in 1984, the Tigers magical season. We were up again KC, who we beat in the playoffs. Amazingly the Tigers dropped both ends of the DH. Enjoy.