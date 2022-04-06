Twi-Night Doubleheaders: A Brief History

mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
A very good article that I came across. We used to have Twi-Night DH's in Detroit all the time, most recently early 1980s. There may have been a few a month. These days, you have the day - night double header, with the corporate greed factor getting double the gate. I've been to only one double header in my life, and that was in 1984, the Tigers magical season. We were up again KC, who we beat in the playoffs. Amazingly the Tigers dropped both ends of the DH. Enjoy.

Article about Twi-Night Doubleheaders
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
In the 60s and 70s there were doubleheaders every Sunday….Jim Bunning pitched a no hitter in a doubleheader with the Mets…in fact a perfect game….attended many a doubleheader at Connie Mack Stadium growing up…doubleheaders back then we’re played by every team in MLB on Sundays
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Is radio broadcasting of games still a thing? It was bettor you bet to listen to the games with Ernie and Paul than watch on TV. Now I do neither. If anything, internet scoreboard of I have bet(s). Bring back Johnny Walkinfuss!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top