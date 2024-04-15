I, along with many others, feel that whatever Churchill Downs touches, becomes a cancerous tumor. Case in point with Twin Spires; the Churchill owned sportsbook.



Awhile back, CDI bought Presque Isle Downs; a racetrack/casino/sportsbook in Erie PA. Last October, I bet the Atlanta Hawks under 42 1/2 wins at the Twin Spires book. Today was the last day of the regular season. With 36 wins, it was a winning ticket. I thought there was a chance they could cash the ticket before the game was over, but no luck. After the game concluded (with Atlanta giving up nearly 160 points), I waited 15 minutes and went to cash. Nope. "Pending", i was told. I decided to get a late lunch and watch some MLB. Afterward, I went back to cash the ticket. It was 90 minutes after the game concluded; once again "pending". I had driven about 85 miles; not a full day but not a drive I want to have to make again needlessly. How about mailing the ticket in? Nope. Any ticket valued at over $600 can not be redeemed via the mail, according to the bet slip. I wouldn't be surprised if they make me wait until the NBA Finals are over. Damn thieves.