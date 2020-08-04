Twins/Pirates on August 3

Bucky
Not sure if anyone else was watching but:.

Tie game 4-4 and bottom of the ninth- runners on 2nd and third. I have the Twins runline and over 9 1/2.

Cruz hits a deep shot to centerfield and one hops the fence. (man-I wanted a hr or ground rule double) Walkoff single. Cruz never touches 2b.

Today, they award Cruz a double. Duh - what about the run on 2b???
 
skinny

skinny
Doesn't matter, the only way more than one run scores is a home run.
Ground rules double does not matter, only the runner on third would count.
It has happened many times before.
 
Even with a bases loaded walk off ground rule double? Thought I have seen that - will have to dig in the archives - LOL I agree that the runner on 2b never touched home but also positive Cruz never touched 2b.
 
