This team is like a momentum stock. 103 losses in 2016, then improved all the way to 85-77 in 2017, 7 game regression to 78-84 in 2018, then the win total jumps by 23 to 101-61 last year. Let's take a look at their HR history:



2019: 307

2018: 166

2017: 206

2016: 200



An increase of 141 home runs over the previous season? MLB took some heat over juiced balls in recent years but never more than last year. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a return to a more "normal" baseball and not the superball we've seen the past 3-4 years. Add in the fact you have some real age on the team: Cruz is 39, Rich Hill 39, Sergio Romo 36, Donaldson and Clippard both 34. Did the Indians fall off the face of the earth? Yes, Kluber is gone but he was gone most of last season, making only 7 starts. The White Sox have a lot of power in their lineup and have a good shot at a big jump up in wins. Will KC and Detroit both be horrible? Maybe, but with lots of young players, its hard to gauge. IMO, only one way to play the Twins and it's not over.