TWO FOR TUESDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAYS (YTD 2-2)

Detroit/Milwaukee over 4 even:

Milwaukee (29-25) extended their overall winning streak to 5 games thanks to a winning RBI double by Luis Urias in the bottom of the 10th, as the Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers (22-32) 3-2 yesterday afternoon at American Family Field. Willy Adames gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead in the 6th after belting his 7th HR of the year, a 2 run shot, Akii Baddoo wasted no time in the top of the 7th tying the score at 2 with a solo shot, his 6th of the season before Urias' bottom of the 10th heroics. Corbin Burnes went 6 strong allowing just a run on 6 hits walking 2 and striking out 7. Brad Boxberger (2-1) got the win in relief pitching a scoreless top of the10th while striking out 2. The Tigers used 7 pitchers including an opener before Jose Cisnero (0-2) gave up the winning run with one out. Both teams will meet again this evening for game 2 of this series.



Matthew Boyd (2-6 4.84) has dropped his last 5 decisions and has not won since April 14th. His ERA over his last 3 outings has ballooned to 7.31 and gave up 4 earned on 6 hits in 5 innings in a 5-2 loss to Cleveland. Boyd faces a Brewers lineup hitting a league low .211 and has averaged only 3.8 runs per contest. Their 59 HR ranks 7th in the NL overall but are clearly having trouble scoring runs as of late. Kolten Wong leads the Brew Crew in batting (.279 2 12) and is batting .375 over his last 5 games. He also has a team high 5 stolen bases. Avasail Garcia (.244 10 30) is clearly the far and away leader in production with 3 of his 10 dingers leaving the yard last week despite a 5 for 25 slump (.200). Urias (.221 5 23) emerged as yesterday's hero and has broke an 0 for 10 slump with 4 hits in 7 AB over his last 2 games. Christian Yelich (.255 1 5) missed about a month in total due to several back injuries but has since rejoined action looking to boost his team's anemic offense. Lorenzo Cain (.223 3 9) has also been victimized by injuries playing in only 31 games as he is headed back to the IL with a hamstring injury,



With the Tigers coming off their stunning sweep of the Yankees over the weekend, they'll hope to get back to their winning ways tonight. Milwaukee counters with Eric Lauder (1-1 2.45). The 25 year old sophomore southpaw will make another start and looked rather sharp in his last outing despite a ND in a 2-1 loss to San Diegoin which he surrendered just one run on 4 hits through 6 with 6 strikeouts. He faces a Detroit lineup batting just .225 overall, averaging just 3.6 runs per contest and only 48 HR. Jeimer Candelario (.286 4 18) is batting 6 for 15 (.400) over his last 4 games and leads the team in batting. Jonathan Schoop, who has 2 hits and an RBI yesterday, is hitting just .242 with 5 HR and 18 RBI but is a modest 6 for 10 (.600) over a 3 game hitting streak. Robbie Grossman (.241 6 24) is the team leader in HR and RBI despite being in a 2 for 20 slump (.100). Baddoo (.236 5 20) was just 1 for 14 (.071) before yesterday's game tying solo HR.



On paper and as of late both of these teams support the basement in each other's respective leagues. However, we get a relatively cheap price this evening which kind of reflects either or both of these teams breaking out especially with Boyd's recent struggles. Temps tonight should hover around 70 or so with light winds and fair weather with the roof likely open under the lights. When Lauder starts he has lately been successful over his spot starts and has a good chance to be included in the long rotation. Hopefully he can hold it together in this, his third such start. Boyd has had some tough luck and very limited run support over his recent struggles, however AJ Hinch seems to have faith in this rough time, as he looks to earn a win for the first time in over a month and a half.



Pittsburgh/Kansas City over 4 even:

After the Memorial Day opener for both teams in Kauffman Stadium, Adalberto Mondesi went 2 for 3 with a 2 run HR, Kelvin Gutierrez drove in 2 with a single, and Andrew Benintendi and Michael Taylor each collecting 2 hits, Kansas City (26-26) pummeled Pittsburgh 7-3. The 14 hit attack gave Mike Minor plenty of offensive support improving his record to 4-2 going 6 strong and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits, walking one and striking out 7. Chad Kuhl endured a rocky opening and took the loss, falling to 1-2 after surrendering 3 runs on 6 hits despite striking out 5. The relief wasn't much better, as Duane Underwood and Luis Olevido combined to allow 4 runs on 7 hits over the next 5 innings. Bryan Reynolds went 1 for 4 and driving in 2 with his 7rh HR, and Jacob Stallings brought a run with an RBI single in the losing effort for the Pirates (20-33).



This evening the Royals go for their third straight and look to bounce back over .500 again when Brady Singer (2-4 4.91) takes the helm. The 24 year old right handed rookie has been struggling allowing 11 ER over his last 15.3 IP (6.47) walking 6 but striking out 16. He faces a Pittsburgh lineup batting just .227 and a slender 3.5 runs per contest, 2 debilitating factors why the Bucs sit in the NL East basement and only 37 HR. Adam Frazier (.333 2 18) leads the Pirates in batting and is 7 for 19 (.368) over his current 5 game hitting streak. Reynolds (.286 7 23), a promising up and coming sophomore, is tops on the team in power and production but is just 4 for 21 over his last 7 games (.190). Colin Moran (.297 4 19) has just 110 at bats but is 6 for his last 13 (.462) over his last 4 games. Stallings (.235 4 19) has been struggling going 3 for his last 27 (.148). Gregory Polanco (.221 5 14) despite hitting 5 of 13 (.385) over a modest 4 game hitting streak. Perhaps the Pirates, who are failing all season to collect the big hit and RBI inthe clutch could linger Singer's recent woes.



The Bucs counter with Wil Crowe (0-3 5.67) still in search of his first win in making his 8th start this evening. The 26 year old rookie has not last past the 5th inning in each of his last 3 starts, with an ERA over that stretch just under 8. Crowe has been crushed over his last 11.3 IP allowing 10 ER and 18 hits with 6 walks and 13 K's. The Royals are batting just .239, 10th in the AL, and averaging 4.2 runs per contest but only 48HR, 6th worst in the majors. Benintendi (.288 4 18) doesn't seem like he's missing Fenway too much batting .333 over his last 6 games. Carlos Santana (250 10 34) is tied for the team lead in HR and has one more RBI than Salvador Perez (.276 10 33) sporting a modest 4 game hitting streak. Not to be outdone, Perez has hit safely over his last 5 (.263). Whitt Merrifield (.250 4 28) has also had some clutch hitting as you can tell there is plenty of balance in this lineup, now they just need to convert it into consistency.



Like in Milwaukee this evening, we get a similarly modest price in a venue for years has always favored the pitching, even sometimes on warm early summer carrying nights. With temps hovering in the upper 60's around first pitch along with 3 struggling pitchers still trying to find their niches, we could be in store for even more offense tonight similar to game 1. If the Pirates are not careful, it could be a similar story falling out of contention before the ASB, while KC is still right in the middle of the AL Wildcard race. Brest of luck however you play!



YTD 2-2 500 -.10