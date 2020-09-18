Two huge melting Antarctic glaciers could raise sea levels by 10 feet

Foresthill
EOG Addicted
From stltoday.com editorial board:
Heading for a meltdown
First the West Coast wildfires, now this: Two gigantic Antarctic glaciers are breaking free of their moorings due to warming sea waters, a development that could significantly raise sea levels worldwide. Yet the Trump administration and much of the Republican Party continues to treat the demonstrably epic threat of global warming as if it’s some political headache they can talk away.
Glaciers are massive swaths of land ice that move under their own weight — with city-sized pieces sometimes cracking into the sea, where the effect on global sea levels is the same as dropping ice cubes into a glass of water.
The National Academy of Sciences reports that, based on satellite images, the buffer system that prevents the huge Pine Island and Thwaites glaciers from flowing outward into the sea is breaking down. Thwaites (glacier) alone, if its movement accelerates, could trigger a cascading collapse in the West Antarctic ice sheet. That sheet contains enough ice to ultimately raise global water levels by some 10 feet. (bolding, underling, italicizing, parenthetical clarification by me)
