Two NFL cornerbacks, they did what?

Two NFL cornerbacks are facing multiple charges after an incident at a party on Wednesday night in South Florida.
The New York Giants’ Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar are each facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, while Baker is facing an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, after the two allegedly robbed guests at a party in Miramar, Florida, the Miramar police department said on Thursday.
