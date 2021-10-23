Two-point conversions in third OT

Friend of mine who is an Illini alum said you can see the difference now without Lovie around. The team with him was like scared children, just trying not to piss off the almighty coach. They made a lot of mistakes because they didn't have fun playing and just wanted to keep their jobs. With the new coaches they seem to be playing the game with a lot less worry and you could see just how much they wanted to win yesterday. So yeah, blame Lovie and blame the University for getting an idiot who brought in the I'm going to be tough like the NFL approach to a school that's just not going to get players on that track too often.