Two-point conversions in third OT

WildBill

2
I kind of like the idea though, if you can't separate yourselves by the end of 2 OTs then whats the difference if you just go to one play drives?
 
2
I think the difference between a 3 yard conversion in college and 2 yard in NFL makes a huge difference especially in making runs much more in play.
 
2
Maybe bad sportsmanship but if I'm coaching a defense in this situation where I have to get a stop I'm telling them to hold and interfere all you can, force the refs to call a penalty that may not make a big difference anyways.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

That's smart gamesmanship, not bad sportsmanship.
 
when you make an affirmative action hire this is what you get. Bret Bilema plays the right way.
this is a retarded strategy re vomited from the lame steve fezzik.
 
In the NFL, some teams accused Pete Carroll and the Legion of Boom defense for employing this strategy every play of the game during their rise to prominence.
 
Illinois kicked their ass. Ran for 365 yards while holding Penn St to 227 total yards. Only reason it was close was Penn St winning turnover battle 3-0. But if you are +3 in turnovers and still lose, you deserve to get your ass kicked,
 
Friend of mine who is an Illini alum said you can see the difference now without Lovie around. The team with him was like scared children, just trying not to piss off the almighty coach. They made a lot of mistakes because they didn't have fun playing and just wanted to keep their jobs. With the new coaches they seem to be playing the game with a lot less worry and you could see just how much they wanted to win yesterday. So yeah, blame Lovie and blame the University for getting an idiot who brought in the I'm going to be tough like the NFL approach to a school that's just not going to get players on that track too often.
 
