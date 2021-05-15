Two simple things every sportsbook should offer

And yet many dont...



1. A search function. I looked at my CO books, 15 of them, I see 6 of them have a search box. Seriously WTF? I'm lazy, I'd rather not wade through 30 games to find the one I want to bet when its a busy day of action. Is this really the oh lets make them see everything and they might bet more games than planned strategy?

2. Give me the option of either inputting the amount bet or amount I want to win. Another ridiculously simple request, yet only 8 have this too. Why do I have to break out my calculator online to make a bet? Another hope for me to bet more than I was planning? I don't know about you guys but if I want to win $200 on a bet I don't know off the top of my head how much I have to bet on a +137 dog to get my desired bet in.



Its goddamn 2021 and these are simple tech issues. How in the hell can't these be industry-standard practices?