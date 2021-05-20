Two Years Ago today - New Blog Entry

Great hearing this. But the one thing we can never do................turn our back on Cancer and think we won. We won our battle. But the one thing we know about Cancer is: It HATES losing and doesn't accept it graciously. I (and I am sure you do, too) know the second we stop being vigilant in tests and scans is the second it comes back seeking to do what it was unable to do before. I know every day for the rest of my life I have to stay on my toes and at the first sign of trouble get it checked out.



My biggest issue was: I saw a countless number of doctors to see what was wrong. EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM told me: I don't know what it IS - but I know what it is NOT!



Great. That doesn't help at all. I kept saying had this same thing happened to my (at the time) 11-year-old niece my brother (her father) would have gone to the ER and told them: "She isn't leaving until we find out what is wrong with her!"



But because I was an adult and not a kid that never happened. I can say a lot more but will refrain from doing so for many reasons